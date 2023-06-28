Pantheon Rise of the Fallen takes a deep-dive into its refreshed Rogue

First it was time for the Dire Lord class to get a video showcase about its refresh, then the Shaman; now it’s time for the Rogue class to get some similar attention, as Visionary Realms has put out the segment that first debuted earlier this month into its own standalone video.

Just like previous videos, the Rogue showcase takes players through the first 10 levels of the class’ progression, elaborating on the various skills and mechanics it gets at every step along the way. The Rogue is reliant on the resources of readiness and opportunity and can earn additional benefits from flanking targets like more opportunity stacks.

At level three the class gets the expected stealth ability Shadow Walk, which will slowly build both of its needed resources and also allow the Rogue to use two powerful strikes at the opening of the fight in the form of later weapon techniques and the Sinister Strikes ability. Later levels further let the Rogue lay traps from stealth, create poisons for use on weapons, or lock down enemies before a fight even starts.

