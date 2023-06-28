Mortal Online 2 provides a look at territory control and siege mechanics ahead of their June 28 public test

Mortal Online 2 is once again using its latest livestream to point in the direction of its upcoming territory control update, as Star Vault’s CEO Henrik Nystrom took players on a live tour of several territory control and siege engine mechanics.

The broadcast granted a closer look at things like a new UI element for managing territory, several new territory buildings, the quartermaster NPC that lets players buy deeds for needed siege buildings, and another showcase of siege machines in action. Territory management got a particular focus, as Nystrom called attention to the need to manage supply goods, treasury, and renown, pointed out requirements to upgrade held territory into more powerful kingdoms, and discussed how the devs have tried to stop players from abusing or cheesing mechanics.

Along the way, Nystrom answered multiple player questions on the stream, during which he talked up supply runs, managing defense values through holding towers, tactics for decaying territory defense values like attacking supply buildings, and managing player shenanigans like firing themselves into enemy bases via catapult Baahubali style.

This preview stream aired ahead of the first planned public territory control test, which is scheduled to run for three days starting on Wednesday, June 28th. Accessing this public test will require the entry of a special code on Steam, which will be provided on the day of the test along with instructions. Players are advised to keep an eye on the game’s website and social media channels for these details later. Until then, your eyes can check out the full broadcast below.

