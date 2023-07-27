Obituary: Former Lord of the Rings Online lore-master Berephon has passed away

Old school Lord of the Rings Online players may remember a developer by the name of Jonathan Rudder — or as he was called on the forums, “Berephon.” Sadly, the game’s community was informed that Rudder passed away this week following a long bout with cancer.

“Jonathan passed away yesterday morning after a long battle with cancer,” posted his brother . “He is survived by his wife and three sons. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. He enjoyed his time with LOTRO and interacting with many of you here and at conventions such as Gencon. Please forgive me for not writing a longer post, but it’s still too close, and it’s shredding my heart.”

Rudder helped to shape the MMO as a content designer and “lore expert” back in the Turbine era for nine years before moving on to working on pen-and-paper roleplaying games. If you’ve enjoyed how much LOTRO is faithful to its source material, think fondly upon the efforts of Rudder to help make it so.