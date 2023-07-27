PSA: Lost Ark’s August update’s progression revamp stretches all the way into the cash shop

Last night, Amazon reupped several changes to Lost Ark that ought to have big ripple effects for tier progression as of the August update.

Essentially, the studio aims to consolidate tier 1 and tier 2 items, updating the old weapons and armor for these tiers, lowering the top end of tier 2, eliminating negative accessory engraving effects in T2, and much more, all with the intent of allowing players to scoot onwards to tier 3 as quickly as possible with less grind and gearing and wastage. T3 itself will also see its lowest item level band lowered even further with honing levels compressed to match.

As a consequence, upgrade mats in the cash shop are also changing, with some mats rendered functionless and others transforming.

Knock-on effects will also apply to several of the game’s DLC packs, which are being “updated to contain the new items required for player progression.” In other words, don’t bother stocking up on the stuff about to vanish forever.