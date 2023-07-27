Cutesy multiplayer brawler Party Animals discusses testing plans, shows off custom colors, and plans a tutorial remake

As the adorable yet violent-looking multiplayer brawler Party Animals waddles its way closer to its September 20th release date, developer Recreate Games is looking to tighten some screws and tweak some features before then, as outlined in a recent developer update.

The post opens up with a few words about some recent closed testing, both in smaller scale with players and content creators as well as some server stress tests. Both of these testing rounds appear to have gone well, and further server stress testing is planned a couple more times in August, with the devs aiming to invite “tens of thousands of players for a few days of online testing” – more information is promised sometime next month.

The rest of the update post offers a look at some of the color customization features that are now possible in the game, confirms that there will be around 100 achievements for players to chase, and shows off a number of privacy options to block things like chat, player names, lobby names, and friend invitations. The post also confirms that the game’s tutorial will be getting redone, but that will happen only in a post-launch update sometime within the first three months after release.

The final tidbits for the game include conformation of its arrival to Xbox on September 20th and the game’s participation in the upcoming Gamescom and Chinajoy gaming conventions. Otherwise, it’s all about pre-launch tuning and testing.