Warframe’s Echoes of Duviri and Wisp Prime are live – here’s the trailer

As promised, Digital Extremes has dropped a patch today for Warframe that includes several chunks of content and promotional events meant to hype players ahead of TennoCon.

First, there’s Echoes of Duviri, “an ancillary update which players can jump back into the mind-bending world of Duviri and encounter an iconic battle with the long-time Jackal nemesis within the confines of the subterranean Undercroft.”

“No longer limited by the industrial walls of a Corpus laboratory, the Jackal can now be found roaming the eerie sub-realm beneath Duviri: the Undercroft. Take on this famous Warframe boss in a new Assassination game mode! Please note: this version of the Jackal fight has been modified from its original form on Venus. You’ll need to battle the Jackal through three phases (instead of four), and will have to deal with reinforcements between each phase.”

Second, there’s the Wisp Prime ‘frame, which is basically an upgrade for Wisp that offers “increased base stats and polarity slots to haunt the spatial crossroads between dimensional doorways in style.” Wisp Prime’s trailer is tucked down below.

Finally, DE has launched week 2 of its Recall: Ten-Zero reward event. Full patch notes are available on the official site.