Closers opens a New Seoul area with new items, new missions, and a challenging labyrinth

The characters of Closers have returned from their mission in Antarctica for some well-earned R&R in New Seoul, but guess what? That’s not going to happen because the anime action MMO has decided to make New Seoul its latest battle content location instead. This probably shouldn’t be too surprising, but it would maybe be nice for the game to offer some laid-back activities instead.

This new region has plenty of fights to take on, with several mission locations, new instanced content in the form of Operation: Gatewave and a more challenging conquest training program, and a newly opened Night Maze labyrinth that challenges players with clearing floors and filling up a clue bar to get to the last boss.

Of course, it’s not a new region update without more rewards to get, including new legendary modules and trinkets, new costume parts, and the materials required to put these items together. The content launch is also being celebrated with login goodies, raised enhancement success rates, and free bundles for hitting levels 91 and 92. The update’s landing page and patch notes have all of the details, while the video after the break has all the flashy combat.

