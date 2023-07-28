Indie MMO Broken Ranks gets new difficulty settings, recaps Taerncon 2023

Polish indie developer Whitemoon Games is continuing its efforts to shore up MMO Broken Ranks, with this week’s update focusing on furnishing boss instances with difficulty levels.

“The work is spread over several updates,” Whitemoon says. “The latest one (June 26th) adds the ability to choose instance difficulty to another batch of bosses.”

“For the time being, players can use difficulty selection on some instances. Most of them have three paths: Discovery, Adventure, and Challenge, meaning easy, normal, and hard mode, respectively. The developers announced that they would soon add even more boss instances to the system. Some bosses and locations have also received changes to mechanics. The studio emphasizes that the easy difficulty, designed for up to two players, further supports pet leveling through experience bonuses. The toughest challenges, on the other hand, are limited by special entry items which can be obtained on any type of instance.”

The studio says it’s trying to “simultaneously preserve the old-school vibe and reach as many players as possible” with the small-group content its players say they want.

The update follows the June release, which overhauled gear, and the company’s annual TaernCon event.