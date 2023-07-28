Hawked is a new team vs. team PvPvE extraction shooter that’s entering PC open beta August 3

Are you ready for another PvPvE extraction shooter to come over the horizon? Whether you are or not, MY.GAMES is rumbling forward with Hawked, the team-based extraction shooter that’s on its way to a PC open beta next month.

“Hawked is an extraction-shooter in which teams of three players race to collect and extract Artifacts from a remote island called X-Isle. Players (also known as Renegades) compete against each other to secure and extract Artifacts that can only be reached by fighting monsters, other players, solving puzzles and avoiding traps.”

Progression involves players finding smaller treasures to leave the island with and sell for currency, which can then be used to upgrade any passive-granting artifacts they manage to escape with, along with unique pieces of gear like boomerangs, deployable cover, and a scouting falcon. All told, there are 21 different artifacts and 14 gear items on top of lots of avatar customization features to let players craft the Renegade they want. As for the island itself, that promises plenty of things for players to prepare for, like puzzles to solve to open treasure rooms and dynamic events that spawn.

Hawked will open its beta to players on Steam from August 3rd to August 17th. Until then, there’s a trailer to check out below.



source: press release