New World’s technical wizards talk cross-server outpost rush, transmog, and more

What happens when you start with a survival game and have it gradually morph into a full-blown MMORPG? You’ll find out in this latest New World developer video, in which the tech team details the journey from a more limited scope to a much grander one with expansive features and challenges.

Following the first shaky year of New World’s existence, the devs seem to have found their footing with what the game is and where they want to take it. In this video, the team goes into great detail about the backend of these complex systems and how it’s producing content such as cross-server outpost rush (OPR) and even the upcoming transmog system.

“[Transmog] is another example of things that we’ve listened to players and we know that it’s really wanted. But enabler technology is really required there to do it in the appropriate way,” the devs say, going on to mention a new inventory system that will work in concert with transmog.