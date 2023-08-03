ASTRA Knights of Veda is an upcoming 2-D ‘MORPG’ promising tactical beat-em-up action

We’ve got another new and developing MORPG to show you. And no, we didn’t accidentally drop the first “M” from our favored acronym; that’s how publisher HYBE describes ASTRA: Knights of Veda. Here’s the relevant snippet from publisher the press release:

“HYBE and its subsidiary HYBE IM have announced that they are expanding into the gaming business as a publisher of ASTRA: Knights of Veda, a multiplayer online roleplaying game (MORPG) developed by FLINT.”

In ASTRA, players can control a party of four characters in either single-player or co-op. Combat plays out in 2-D, with active skill use and dodge rolling combined with a variety of skills and abilities each party member has access to, all with the aim of meshing tactical decision making and beat-em-up action. As for content, ASTRA heralds a vast world to explore, a big juicy narrative, and a PvP arena.

Release timing for this new title isn’t tied down yet, but players can wishlist the MORPG on Steam if any of its proposed features strike their fancy.