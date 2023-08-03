Black Desert PC opens summertime Sea Palace, improves monster zone loot, and adds more furnishings

What better place to spend the summertime is there than in a grandiose palace beneath the ocean? Don’t answer that question; just hop into Black Desert on PC and enjoy the new Sea Palace summer location. I’m told life is much better down where it’s wetter.

Obvious musical references aside, this new seasonal location has plenty of things for players to do, like several quests, in-game races between a tortoise and a hare that players can bet on, enemies to fend off, and weekly quests and minigames to take up. All it takes to get into this new location is to dive off of a cliff between now and August 23rd.

As for the rest of this week’s patch, there are two new Old Moon furnishing workshops and more Old Moon furnishings to craft, improved loot drops from a wide assortment of monster zones, some new hairstyles, a separation of the Valencia Part II quests from the main story quests, and the ability for group members to enhance their equipment together if they’re moving to the same enhancement level. The patch also has more events on tap to commemorate the Sea Palace’s opening like login rewards, a Sea Palace-themed Black Spirit board, and some Twitch Drops to claim.

