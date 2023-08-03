Lost Ark confirms balance adjustments and Aeromancer class are coming with its August patch

Chris Neal
When Lost Ark announced its August updates back in June, most of the announcements were focused on easing the endgame onramp for lower-tier players, while a later post confirmed those tweaks would be affecting the cash shop. Amazon Games has since put out an additional notice about the patch, which further confirmed that balance adjustments and the Aeromancer advanced class would also be arriving to the OARPG.

Information on what these balance adjustments and the Aeromancer class will were not shared, but the post did confirm that players can expect patch notes for all of the August updates “in a few weeks.” Until then, players can now at least brace for balancing impact. And they can also look at the cute mokoko emotes made by fans.

source: official site
