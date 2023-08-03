Star Citizen recaps July work on ships, rat behavior, gameplay features, and skill progression experiments

The month of August begins, and that means Star Citizen is filing its July update report to keep players abreast of what work has been done in the ever-alpha. And that, of course, means that we’re here to rake in the relevant and the random.

A lot of work has been done on several internet spaceship fronts this past month: The RSI Polaris has gone through whitebox, the Crusader Spirit has moved through final art, the Tumbril Storm neared the end of production, the Origin X1 went into greybox, and the San’tok.yai has progressed through the pipeline. This portion of the report also notes multiple unannounced ship variants moving through development.

The AI section houses some of that earlier referenced randomness, like how NPCs behave when moving from EVA to environments with gravity, how moving platforms have been improved, and how rat AI movement parameters and idle behaviors are designed.



Back to more potentially interesting news, SC’s skill progression system has been worked on, as the devs started experimenting with the feature. As it currently stands, players will get better at performing tasks the more they do them, such as lifting objects improving strength or silently taking down enemies multiple times improving stealth actions. Other gameplay work included QA testing of ship trespassing mechanics, improving cargo delivery reputation gains, development of a new Blockade Runner global event, and further development of salvage, ship-based tractor beams, and mining improvements.

Other items in the report include even more dev tool creation, waste bin creation, lighting improvements, Pyro settlement design, and additional R&D on volumetric cloud rendering. Players who want every granular detail for July can read the full check-in directly if they so choose, but trust us, rat AI and trash cans are important to note.