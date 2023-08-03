Baldur’s Gate 3 delivers a multiplayer-optional Baldur’s Gate threequel after 20 years

The internet is mad for Baldur’s Gate 3, and if you can tear yourselves away from MMORPGs for a moment – and if this third installment in the trilogy suits your personal Forgotten Realms sensibilities – then you’re probably mad for it too to the point that you may have even noticed when Steam burped over the load. (PC Gamer notes Steam didn’t go down, however, in spite of demand triple that seen by Cyberpunk 2077.)

In any case, Larian Games is probably pretty tickled that this particular nostalgia trip is pulling in the crowds, and while it’s not a true MMO, it does include four-person multiplayer.

“An epic RPG six years in the making and more than twenty years in the waiting, Baldur’s Gate 3 is out today on PC via Steam, GOG, and NVIDIA GeForce Now. Baldur’s Gate 3 is the next-generation RPG from the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2, set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons and providing a level of breadth and depth unprecedented in a modern RPG. More than twenty years after the release of Baldur’s Gate 2, it’s finally time to return to the Forgotten Realms. Your choices shape this tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Choose from 12 classes and 11 races from the D&D Player’s Handbook and create your own identity, or play as an Origin hero with a hand-crafted background. Or tangle with your inner corruption as the Dark Urge, a fully customizable Origin hero with its own unique mechanics and story. Whoever you choose to be, you’re free to adventure, loot, battle and romance your way across the Forgotten Realms and beyond.”

PlayStation 5 fans still have a month to go for their launch, but they can be contended with the launch trailer.