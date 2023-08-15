Palia teases a player-facing feedback repository, customization options, and new body types

Among the complaints that our own previewers have had for Palia’s beta phases is the lack of body types – but that won’t last forever. Singularity 6 tweeted last night confirmation about incoming customization.

“[W]e plan to add more customization options over time, including body types!” the studio says, although there’s no timeline for when players can expect it, nor confirmation that altering body type will be possible for existing characters.

Over the weekend, the studio also announced this week it’ll be compiling player feedback and “chip away” at the construction of a player-viewable feedback repository (that isn’t just the forums); it sounds as if that’ll be ready for a big reveal by the end of the month.

“It is not always possible for teams to action on all the feedback we receive. For one, we are mere squishy humans; for another, there are sometimes more triaged/urgent priorities, technical challenges, or even just a mismatch of game vision that may not always lead to feedback being implemented. But your feedback is always taken into consideration, and we will be working on a better Palia for tomorrow, with every day that comes.”