EG7 Q2 2023: Daybreak’s MMORPGs are ‘predictably stable’

It’s starting to look as if the Daybreak-run EG7 conglom is finally at the end of its bonkers revenue run: According to the Swedish gaming company’s Q2 2023 financial report, it saw a 4.3% revenue increase compared to this same quarter last year – that’s 482.9M SEK ($44.5M US). By comparison, Q2 2022 was a 48.2% boost over Q2 2021, suggesting the growth is finally flattening out.

EG7 says Big Blue Bubble’s My Singing Monsters is the “big contributor” for revenue once again, along with the closure of AntiMatter Games; however, My Singing Monsters is plainly in decline since its peak at the end of last year.

Of course, you’re on MOP, so you care about MMORPGs – the EverQuests, DC Universe Online, PlanetSide 2, Lord of the Rings Online, and Dungeons and Dragons Online. EG7 says that “Daybreak’s live games remain predictably stable with performance trends subject to content cadence.” The MMORPG studio makes up 51% of the studio’s gaming revenues (about $17.5M US) – down slightly compared to last quarter ($19M US) and the same quarter last year ($18.7M US).

“Other key highlights for the segment included Daybreak’s successful launches of DC Universe Online’s Episode 45: Shock to the System, EverQuest’s new evolving ruleset progression server, Oakwynd, and the release of The Tales of Middle-Earth deck for Magic Online, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between The Lord of the Rings and Magic: The Gathering.”

As we note most every quarter, the company continues to talk up Daybreak’s brands, including EverQuest and H1Z1, the latter of which has now been in limbo for years.