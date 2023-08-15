Lost Ark’s Aeromancer and August update finally arrive tomorrow after 15 hours of downtime

Lost Ark players are a day away from the August update and its promise that you can “wield the storm” – that is, you can finally play an Aeromancer of your very own.

“The August Update arrives in Arkesia tomorrow,” Amazon says in its massive patch notes post. “Downtime will begin on August 16 at 1AM PDT (8 AM UTC) and is expected to last 15 hours. With a new class, Legion Raid, Guardian Raid, progression events and updates, a balance rework and so much more, the August ‘Wield the Storm’ Update is packed with content.”

That’s 4:00 a.m. EDT, but it won’t matter much when the servers won’t be back up until late on Wednesday.

The last dev blog before the storm deep-dives the impending Akkan legion raid, which bids players head to Arthetine to fight the Plague Legion Commander in the new eight-person raid. He sounds nice! There’s also a highlight for the Sonavel guardian raid, the Super Mokoko express event, and the new South Vern powerpass, along with dozens of smaller changes and the consolidation of pre-Tier 3 items to simplify game progression. And of course, there’s the Aeromancer:

“The Aeromancer is the second Specialist Advanced Class. With power of mystical illusion she’s able to manipulate the weather to devastating effect on the battlefield, or fight to vanquish enemies with spectacular flourishes of her umbrella. The Aeromancer’s Identity is Sun Shower. The Sun Shower Raindrop Meter is filled as the Aeromancer successfully hits enemies with skills, and Sun Shower can be used when the meter fills all the way up— providing dual benefits of offense and defense. Upon using Sun Shower, the Aeromancer’s basic attacks and movement skill evolve while active, nearby enemies are constantly damaged, and her (and her party’s) damage received from enemies is reduced.”