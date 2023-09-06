The Wagadu Chronicles offers a sneak peek at the fabled weapons waiting in the MMORPG

Most genre fans love a good shiny drop in their MMORPG, and the developers of The Wagadu Chronicles are definitely no different, as Twin Drums has offered a quick preview of the fabled weapons that will be waiting within the sandbox.

The preview offers a look at the Addeessa’s Crescent sword, a fabled weapon that can be crafted and wielded by characters who have attained the right craftsman mastery and done some deeds for the appropriate ancestors. More information about other such weapons isn’t provided yet, but the studio looks to be following the lead of its own TTRPG rulebook.

As readers will remember, Wagadu isn’t expecting to enter early access until sometime at the end of this year, so we may see more shiny weapon previews in the future. At the very least, followers know that there will be goodies waiting in-game.



Last week we talked magic items in the TTRPG setting https://t.co/0UdUdAJeQ3 You may be wondering if there are special items in the MMORPG. The answer is yes: fabled weapons! The first fabled weapon you'll be able to craft in-game is called Addeessa’s Crescent 🌚 pic.twitter.com/M1TECI8BIl — The Wagadu Chronicles | MMORPG & 5E Setting (@WagaduChronicle) September 5, 2023