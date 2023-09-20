Dungeons and Dragons Online begins testing weapon standardization

Dungeons and Dragons Online’s weapons better get with the program — literally. The next big update for the game seeks to standardize weapons across the entire MMORPG to avoid “big jumps” at certain points in the leveling process.

As DDO begins testing Update 62 , SSG explained the change, saying, “Our big goal with this is to provide a way for our items to scale upwards as the level cap continues to increase, and fix some of the dead zones concentrated around high heroics and early epics where gear advancement isn’t as meaningful. We also want to smooth out our curve – right now, weapons kind of flounder around then zoom all the way up to 5W without warning.”

The studio’s also rebalancing active attacks with this patch and making many changes to the Sealed in Amber quest to “improve the experience.”