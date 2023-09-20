Throne and Liberty’s closed technical test kicks off for invited western players through October 3

Just what is the deal with Throne & Liberty? We might be pondering that whole question, but western players who have had their names drawn out of a hat are now able to perhaps find out thanks to the start of a closed technical test of the seemingly constantly adjusting MMORPG.

Readers will remember that plans for this cross-platform test were unveiled by NCsoft and Amazon Games back in August, confirming the test was for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox X|S. Those who were invited to this test received their emailed instructions last week, while the test length itself is between now and October 3rd. Readers will also remember that this test is behind an NDA, so don’t expect any player impressions unless folks decide to break said agreement.

The development trajectory of T&L has been one of rebuilds and do-overs, from its life as another entry in the Lineage series all the way to its current tweaking of systems like PvP, autoplay features, and self-described “static combat and boring growth.” Ideally, this technical test will help NCsoft know if its hitting its new set of targets as it moves to its proposed 2024 western launch.



Our confidential technical test is officially live 🎉 Invitees can now explore the world of Solisium through October 3 at 7PM PT. pic.twitter.com/Zt9up7ilhO — THRONE AND LIBERTY (@playtlgame) September 19, 2023