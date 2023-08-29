NCsoft and Amazon are planning a big western Throne & Liberty technical test in September

NCsoft’s Throne & Liberty may be a tangle of delays, but some lucky testers are going to get a sneak peek, as Amazon and NCsoft have announced this afternoon that it’s gearing up for an NDA-locked technical test – one they’re not technically calling a beta.

“Our teams at Amazon Games and NCSOFT are excited to invite a select group of players and guilds in the United States on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S into the world of Solisium for a cross-play Confidential Technical Test running from September 19 at 2PM PT to October 3 7PM PT,” the official site says today. “Selected players will receive their invitation via email by September 14. We’re working closely with NCSOFT as they take valuable feedback from playtests to ensure THRONE AND LIBERTY is a great experience at launch.”

It sounds like the test will include content ranging from dungeons to PvP, and yes, you’ll be barred behind an NDA, so don’t expect to see this one slathered all over Twitch. And if you don’t get in, don’t freak out; the studios promise more tests on the way. Signups are still live on the official site.

“The Confidential Technical Test will let players take a first look at THRONE AND LIBERTY and explore a world full of depth and verticality, fight large scale bosses, engage in field events, delve into massive dungeons, wage war in epic guild battles for territory and loot, clash in castle sieges and more—all while providing our team with valuable feedback on the core experience and technical infrastructure. Taking the time to help make THRONE AND LIBERTY the best it can be is our top priority.”

A select group of US-based players and guilds will be soon be invited to participate in a cross-play Confidential Technical Test. For full details and how you can sign up for future tests, go here:

📝 https://t.co/prItUKY2Wl pic.twitter.com/fpU9sQwX7O — THRONE AND LIBERTY (@playtlgame) August 29, 2023