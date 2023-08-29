Grim Dawn unveils its Fangs of Asterkarn expansion and version 1.2 update

Bundle up for some frigid weather, Grim Dawn fans. The ARPG has just introduced its next expansion, and it will indeed take players to a frigid land of hard people, harder foes, and a class that apparently gets so angry it transforms into beasts. All of this and more awaits in the upcoming Fangs of Asterkarn expansion.

“This new expansion titled Fangs of Asterkarn will have you journey West into the hardened wilderness known as Asterkarn. It is here where you will do battle with the mighty Kurn and discover the dark legacy that haunts the people who inhabit these snowy and frozen lands.”

Doing battle will involve players taking on super and nemesis bosses, new rogue-like dungeons, a new ascendant game mode that ramps up the difficulty, and 30 more Crucible waves for those who own the associated DLC. The expansion will also introduce the Berserker mastery that lets characters transform into vicious beast forms, and there will naturally be lots of new loot in the form of new epic items, customizable potions, and the ability to reroll rare and magic items.

On top of the new expansion, version 1.2 will overhaul loot tables, make shiny items even shinier with new loot beams, redesign nullification, allow characters to hit the level cap on any difficulty, and make a variety of balance adjustments to challenge areas, monster abilities, rare affixes, player movement, and healing skills. Timing for these updates hasn’t been announced yet, but fans can be rest assured that it’s all coming soon.

source: press release