Throne & Liberty is collecting feedback on autoplay, admitting it can wreck immersion

Despite Throne & Liberty’s delay into 2024 for non-Korean audiences, it’s not been all quiet on the western front for this MMORPG. NCsoft and Amazon are conducting a big technical test this month that’s beta in all but name.

As many players will finally be getting their first look at this long-in-coming Lineage sequel, Global Producer Merv Lee Kwai sat down for an interview on Spanish-language site 3DJuegos about how the studio’s been adjusting the game this close to launch, including reconsidering autoplay (such as automatic movement and combat) and greatly adjusting PvP.

“We know what the game is like with those components. But we still don’t know what it’s like without those tools. A lot of the feedback we get is around players getting into the game and starting to feel comfortable with their abilities. And then when they activate autoplay, they feel like it breaks the immersion in the experience. So we want to test now the version that has those systems removed. And then, as I mentioned before, collect feedback and see if there’s a middle ground. I do not want to confirm anything, because we are in full development.”

Kwai indicated that there are still a lot of moving parts for Throne & Liberty, as the title is in “full development” as it barrels toward a 2024 launch: “Our goal right now is to improve the quality of the game and get it to a point where we feel very satisfied. So we’re going to take as long as it takes to get to that point.”