Magic the Gathering Online launches Wilds of Eldraine set, adds a new pass, and tweaks game features

Hungry for more cards to collect in Magic: The Gathering Online? Then you’re in luck this week as the online CCG has launched the Wilds of Eldraine card set as well as applied a new limited-time all-access pass to purchase and tweaked some of the game’s existing features.

We’ll start with the big party piece of Wilds of Eldraine, which can be gained from either purchasing individual boosters or one of two commander decks, both of which are priced at $4 and $30 respectively. Speaking of microtransactions, there’s now a new $20 Deck Brewer’s Pass that can be bought, a self-described “new spin on all-access” which gives players a week to test out all cards in all formats, including newly released cards.

As far as playable content, that’s been adjusted on several fronts with the newest update. These include a new player commander gauntlet that lets fresh arrivals choose from one of the five starting commander decks to play matches with, improved rewards for core limited events, a lowered ticket entry cost for limited challenges, more prizes for modern format challenge events, and the return of the super jump format on September 27th.