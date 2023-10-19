Players died over 100,000 times in Throne & Liberty’s September technical test

Following Throne & Liberty’s technical test earlier this fall, NCsoft and Amazon have been a bit mum about the MMO, which has been pushed off until 2024. But the studios did post a small infographic last night with some frankly impressive numbers for what was a relatively small test.

Notably, the teams counted up over 100,000 player deaths – nearly half of which were apparently in PvP. Over 3.7M NPCs met their end at the hands of testers, with the staff/wand combo being the most deadly set and the Mad Red Pyromancer succumbing more frequently than any other NPC by far.

The studio is promising to let more people into future tests, noting that “more testing opportunities will be available before Throne and Liberty’s launch for players around the world.”