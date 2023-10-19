Fortnite embeds an official Alan Wake gameplay experience as Fortnitemares is underway

Who wouldn’t want to play the somber and atmospheric Alan Wake within the cartoon-y and generally more colorful pastiche of Fortnite? Yes, it’s true: There is a full-blown official Alan Wake minigame available within the online shooter itself as Epic Games pushes the title further and further away from its original design from over 10 years ago.

“Based on the award-winning cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake: Flashback reimagines Remedy Entertainment’s iconic story in Fortnite. Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but has no memory of.”

The cross-pollination between action thriller game and whatever Fortnite is ultimately trying to become continues with the shooter’s ongoing Fortnitemares Halloween event, which will add some Alan Wake cosmetics to the item shop on October 28th on top of other cosmetics from multiple IPs like Jack Skellington and Michael Meyers.

The new minigame is open for players to visit if they really would like another wholly unique experience within their battle royale shooter. This would honestly all seem weird except this is also the game where someone created an MMORPG raid boss, so really anything goes at this point.



source: press release