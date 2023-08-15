A Fortnite player has made an MMORPG-like raid boss fight within the shooter’s creative mode

We weren’t very sure that there was much overlap between MMORPG fans and Fortnite players, but we’re glad to be proven wrong in at least one case, as one inventive member of the shooter’s community has actually crafted an MMORPG-styled raid boss battle in the game’s creative mode.

This encounter is known as DoomsDay, and it pits players against a massive boss known as A-283 the god of exiles. Up to six players are first dropped into a ready room, where they get to pick from one of three “classes” – Assault, Support, or Vanguard – then take on a giant boss on a small platform. This raid fight has all of the hallmarks of classic raid dance steps that MMORPG fans are familiar with, such as massive telegraphed areas of pain that stack on top of each other and raid-wide smashes that have to be managed.

Footage recorded by YouTuber RoyalMishMash offers some idea of what players face, while one fan by the name of Mlick shared what he claims is the “world’s first recorded Fortnite DoomsDay raid clear.” He even remarks in surprise at how he had to make raid diagrams for his team of six.

It’s been noted how the over-the-shoulder camera action of Fortnite does make for reading telegraphs a bit more challenging than the standard MMORPG view, and Mlick noted in conversations with Kotaku that there were some bugs encountered during the fight, but overall this is an extremely impressive effort all around, whether you like the battle royale game or not.

