World of Warcraft brings Hallow’s End to Azeroth once again

By
Eliot Lefebvre
Not precisely spoopy.

You are probably not scared of the dark in World of Warcraft and you definitely aren’t scared of dragons, because Dragonflight is downright lousy with them. It’s dragon o’clock over there. But with Hallow’s End returning today, it’s also pumpkin o’clock even on the Dragon Isles, with new trick-or-treating buckets available throughout the region and a new seasonal Halloween decoration for your riding drake. Now you can get your pumpkin fun while flying a dragon around.

Of course, this is all on top of the recurring elements of the festivities such as many trick-or-treating buckets available throughout the game, vendors with multiple items to purchase, and the traditional Headless Horseman fight. There are also good old-fashioned witch hats to be obtained out in Val’sharah, if you’re missing Legion. So it’s plenty of spooky festivities for the year, but just remember that the event only lasts until November 1st. Get your spooks in now while they last.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, pay disparities, sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits, federal settlements, executive misconduct, pipeline issues, messy financials, declining titles, failed partnerships, widespread illegal unionbusting, disastrous management, brain drain, bungled OW2 PvE, WoW Classic RMT, and the still-astonishing revelation that the CEO threatened to have his assistant murdered. As of 2023, the company has been acquired by Microsoft.
