War Thunder’s Kings of Battle update brings the big guns with new self-propelled artillery vehicles

The devastation and suppression that well-placed artillery fire is capable of on a battlefield is definitely something that can’t be understated. It’s this impact on warfare that’s a primary focus of the Kings of Battle update arriving to War Thunder, which is adding new self-propelled guns (SPGs) to the game over the next few weeks.

Several countries will gain access to the M109 SPG, while China will get the PLZ-83 SPG. Different countries will have unique variants of the M109, such as smoke grenade launchers for German and Italy and a longer barrel for Britain and the US. In all cases, the M109 is capable of firing massive 155mm high explosive shells that weigh over 43kg, meaning death to light armor and serious trouble for heavier tanks if a shot falls on a weak spot.

In addition to these big chonky guns, Kings of Battle will add the American F-111 tactical bomber, the Japanese TAN-SAM-1C SAM anti-air vehicle, the British Iron Duke superdreadnought, and Japan’s Yamashiro battleship, both of which are available for pre-order. The update also promises more new vehicles, new maps, and gameplay features, with more details likely coming later. For now, you can watch some very large SPGs firing in the video below.

