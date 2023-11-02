Closers’ latest update adds new dungeons, ability tweaks, and a world in flames

We’re not going to pretend to know what’s happening with the narrative of Closers, but since the anime MMO’s latest patch has introduced an area that’s called The end: The world in flames, we can probably guess that things have gotten pretty dire. Or pretty interesting, depending on one’s point of view.

This grim-sounding new area can be accessed by those who have a level 92 character and have completed a previous quest, which not only opens up this world in flames but also introduces two new dungeons in the form of Tragedy of a Flame: Premiere and Tragedy of a Flame: Encore. Moving through the former dungeon unlocks the latter, which in turn rewards players with materials needed to craft new Flame King equipment.

Another headline feature for the latest patch is a variety of character ability adjustments that change their damage, their behavior, or their skill coefficients. As one might anticipate, these updates are generally pretty granular, so it will probably be worthwhile for fans to read through the chart of changes.

Other points of interest for this patch include several events, passive polishing for up to two active skills, new post-processing effects, and a new shield that springs up around monsters protected by the Flame Sanctuary. The game is also giving out several goodies to celebrate the character Mirae’s birthday, but only for today, November 2nd.



Here is a TL;DR of the patch notes for the lazy ones! Not enough? Find the complete Patch Note here: https://t.co/2A0TdPc1Gi How do you like it? As Closers grow, our ambitions also grow! Happy Halloween! 🎃#Closers #closersOnline #naddic pic.twitter.com/i8zQUPBfoZ — Closers (@ClosersGame) November 1, 2023