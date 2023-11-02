Final Fantasy XIV puts together a highlight reel from this year’s London Fanfest

If you happened to have missed out on all of the good times from Final Fantasy XIV’s Fanfest in London, fear not because the game has very kindly created a highlight reel from the show floor to offer a taste of what it was like at the event proper.

As one might expect out of this kind of footage, the video is less interested in the reveals shared for the Dawntrail expansion – we naturally covered all of that – and is instead focused on the activities and attractions from the event, including themed cafes, a wide selection of arcade games built around the MMORPG’s various crafting guilds and Gold Saucer, an Altar of Heroes graffiti wall where fans could write messages, PC stations where players could take on the upcoming Asura primal fight, concert events, and (of course) lots and lots of cosplay.

Obviously this means that the footage in question is really more about fluffy good times than anything else, but for those who didn’t or couldn’t be in London, it’s still four minutes’ worth of good vibes all the same. The third and final Fanfest will be at Tokyo on January 7th, 2024.

