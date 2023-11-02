Dungeons and Dragons Online’s servers get invaded with a ‘one-time event’

While it may be tempting to see the news that Dungeons and Dragons Online dropped Update 63 this week and think that this is yet another standard release, the truth is that it is anything but. The Illithid Invasion arrived in the MMO yesterday to feature a community-wide challenge.

“Take part in a one-time event across Dungeons & Dragons Online,” SSG said. “The game needs YOUR help to stop the Illithid Invasion! Powerful and unusual Illithids are on the prowl throughout the world. Update 63: Illithid Invasion is a limited-time event in which you’ll scour Reaper difficulty dungeons throughout the game to locate these powerful invaders!”

The studio said that while the event will pass when the community bands together to conquer it, the related dungeons will remain. Also arriving with the patch is the Deck of Many Curses that allows you to modify gear with “mysterious curses.”

And while you’re fighting off mindflayers, you may as well take a detour over to a forum thread in which an SSG developer lists the most powerful and notable monsters in the game, including gelatinous cubes, vampires, and (of course) mimics: “The only thing worse than monsters that steal your treasure is when your treasure IS the monster!”