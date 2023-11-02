Final Fantasy XI encourages players to take on more content with the Falling Into Autumn campaign

The back half of 2023 has been relatively quiet for Final Fantasy XI in terms of new content, but the game already does have a whole lot of content for players to explore. And if you’ve been playing for a while, you know that the game regularly encourages players to go back and explore that with the help of campaigns, such as the Falling Into Autumn campaign that’s starting up on November 10th.

Do you want more spoils from seal battlegrounds? You got it. Want more rewards from Campaign (the game mode)? You got it. More seals and crests? Yep. An Adoulin dial on the gobbie mystery box? Sure thing. A removal of the crushing loneliness when you walk into Valkurm Dunes and remember when the beaches were teaming with leveling parties pulling snippers? The campaign can unfortunately do nothing about that. But it can get you more rewards until it finally ends on November 30th.