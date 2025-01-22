Albion Online highlights its new season cadence as Rogue Frontier hits the PTS

With Albion Online now making sure its season releases align with major updates, you might be interested in hearing what head of production Moritz Bokelmann has to say about it in a video, especially since he’s the guy whose job it is to ensure content production is on time.

“We’ve had to change a lot of internal processes and structures to accommodate for this very tight timeline,” he admits. “Three month production cycles effectively means that we have two months of production work and one month of after care of the last update and testing of the new update, so really the timeline is pretty tight to get new stuff into the game. […] Really the difficulty is in making the plans.”



Despite the smaller production window, Bokelmann still says that it’s a net positive for the game, particularly since it means more frequent updates, even if it means those updates will be a bit smaller in comparison.

Speaking of that next update, aka Rogue Frontier, that’s now available for testing on PTS for those who are eager to try things out and (more crucially) report bugs and provide feedback.