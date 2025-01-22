Ultima Online just released a roadmap for updates 119 and 120 and for New Legacy’s next stage too

You know, I’ve been watching Ultima Online for over 27 years now, and I literally cannot remember any studio putting out a roadmap for the game. If this week’s newly released roadmap is a new trend, then I am a big fan!

Yep, Broadsword posted up a roadmap for the seminal MMORPG yesterday. Here’s what we’re looking at:

The Shadow’s Awakening event and Shattered Sanctum live events will end February 4th and 11th, respectively

February 25th will see the release of publish 119, with new vet rewards, paladin armor sets in the store, and the new Eclipsed Dawn live event and champ spawn.

In the spring, the devs will launch the second update for the New Legacy server with “an exciting event that will explore the origins of the Echoes of the Blighted Realm.”

And finally, in the summer, UO will see publish 120, which sounds like more King Blackthorn narrative.

Broadsword also apologizes for server issues that have hit the game over the last few weeks. Initially, the team was pulling servers offline in small chunks to migrate them to new cloud hardware, but then the game started seeing server downtime that Broadsword said was unrelated to the migrations, which prompted player speculation about a DDOS.