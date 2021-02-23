Pearl Abyss promises less lag, support systems for vets, and a revamped Loyalties Shop in Black Desert

Pearl Abyss would like players of Black Desert to know that they want to support you. More specifically, the company is going to better support you through a number of initiatives and plans. In relation to the game, anyway; it’s very likely that Pearl Abyss doesn’t exactly care about you as a person.

For a start, the publisher/developer is looking to revamp the Loyalties Shop, introducing items that will help gameplay and special items that “are intended to match and react to content updates [and] in-game trends.” Players can also look forward to earning 200 Loyalty Points for completing Challenge every day, and the devs are looking at adding more ways to earn Loyalty Points in-game in the future. On the subject of store items, the Value Pack will also be adjusted, offering a 30% boost to XP earnings instead of 10%.

The devs also plan to improve the game’s network and lag, particularly for players in EU and Oceania who play on NA/EU servers, along with plans to adjust the timing for events like Node War and Conquest War.

Finally, new initiatives to support longtime players of BDO are being planned. Details on what these systems are were not revealed, as the devs are considering scope, how they will work, and what they’ll include, but more details are expected in the future. There are other adjustments being made like new default customization choices for classes, a new font, and the ability to choose NPC spoken languages, so it may be worth it for fans to look through the post.

Just as a reminder, this is the final day that Kakao will be in charge of BDO, with tomorrow being the shut-off date and Thursday being the point where Pearl Abyss’ version is online; players still have until the end of May to transfer their data.