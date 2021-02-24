Stardew Valley gets an official board game (and it’s out right now)

Stardew Valley is one of those games that people are still playing with gusto and keeps getting major updates, but up until today you had the simple problem that you couldn’t continue playing the game even when you weren’t playing the game. So good news: Now you can stop playing Stardew Valley but keep on playing it anyway with the official Stardew Valley board game. Yes, it’s a fully featured board game, and you can buy it right now.

It’s worth noting that the game is meant to be more on the complex side rather than the casual one, with play expected to take around 45 minutes per player (it can be played with anywhere between one to four players). It’s also worth noting that the game is a co-op experience rather than a competitive one, with all players working together to ensure that the Valley is brought to life and Joja Corporation is driven out. Check out the official announcement or the video preview just below if you’re curious about making your local board game night into yet another chance to play Stardew Valley.