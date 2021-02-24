BioWare is halting development on Anthem Next, but Anthem itself will stay up

A few weeks back, we reported on credible rumors that BioWare was revisiting whether or not the Anthem reboot was still happening. BioWare had previously abandoned the game’s planned seasonal content schedule in favor of a major redesign, but it spent 2020 losing on key developer after another, including the reboot’s studio director, BioWare’s general manager, and executive producer.
Well, I’m sorry to report that it’s game over for the reboot after all. BioWare’s Christian Dailey made the announcement today.
“In the spirit of transparency and closure we wanted to share that we’ve made the difficult decision to stop our new development work on Anthem (aka Anthem NEXT),” he writes. “We will, however, continue to keep the Anthem live service running as it exists today.”
“2020 was a year unlike any other however and while we continue to make progress against all our game projects at BioWare, working from home during the pandemic has had an impact on our productivity and not everything we had planned as a studio before COVID-19 can be accomplished without putting undue stress on our teams. I know this will be disappointing to the community of Anthem players who have been excited to see the improvements we’ve been working on. It’s also disappointing for the team who were doing brilliant work.”
Dailey says BioWare will work to “strengthen the next Dragon Age, and Mass Effect titles while continuing to provide quality updates to Star Wars: The Old Republic.” Well, there’s a silver lining. Our sympathies lie with the 30-person reboot team that’ll now presumably be shifted to those other projects.
I’m guessing most of the Anthem work will be channeled into ME 4.
Blaming Covid-19 for Anthem’s cancellation is a colossal misstep.
That’s super disappointing, was really looking forward to the reboot. That’s one semi-bomb (ME:A) and one hard bomb (Anthem) from BW, with the bigger bomb being from the Edmonton studio that’s leading…DA4 development. It’s good they’re getting more resources, but given the past performance of BW I’m not exactly brimming with confidence that DA4 is gonna be a banger.
Yea agreed, it’s been downhill since the magnificent dragon age origins. We’ll have another action / shooter lite game. /Sigh
I’ve been doing multiple DA:O playthroughs after quitting WoW. What a game!
I can get that, but I’m in the minority that things Origins was awful and I actually much preferred DA2 (even with its flaws) and the ME games (even if they’re all kinda average games IMO, BUT GREAT CHECKLIST RPG’s!)
Inquisition was solid to me, so if they follow that route I’ll be happy to play DA4 as yet another checklist RPG (I love those).
ME: A and Anthem both had super fun gameplay and well realized worlds. The misstep I think was to jump on the Destiny bandwagon. I would’ve loved to have seen what all of those resources combined could’ve created in a ME game and I’m guessing that’s what EA has chosen to do here.
I hate that it cost both Anthem and ME:A to get to this point because both games were fun but that’s the cost of being a gamer at the AAA teet I s’pose.
Yeah, it’s weird. BW went from garbage gameplay and praise for their writing/narratives to…quite good gameplay and pretty mediocre writing/narratives. The combat in ME:A was fantastic, even if the everything else was less so.
It’s weird to call it the “Destiny bandwagon”, even if everything about the game screams that…considering that Destiny was “He who shall not be named” during the Anthem development, heh. Resources are going to DA4 though, I doubt they’re beyond the early stages of pre-production on the next ME game.
I just hope EA either steps in with more oversight or BW figures how to run their studio again, because it seems that all the problems of ME:A/Anthem were purely BioWare created : /