Albion Online’s Call to Arms update is live today with new faction and buffed faction PvP

Bree Royce
As promised, Albion Online’s Call to Arms update is live today, with gobs of new content and systems reworks. To wit:

  • Sandbox Interactive has completely revamped faction warfare; factions can now take regions in addition to outposts, with spiffed-up rewards too.
  • The game’s added its sixth faction, Caerleon, with new trade missions and a “lawless” playstyle for you chaos agents out there.
  • All cities how have their own top faction mounts as well as special factional abilities that work only when players are flagged for PvP.
  • There are new explorable regions in the Royal Continent and new bandit invasions lined up to ruin your day.
  • Hellgates have been updated with new layouts, mobs, 10v10 options, and hellgate-chaining mechanics.
  • Quality-of-life improvements include build loadouts, improved tooltips, and better foliage animations.

The servers came back online from maintenance just a little bit ago as I type this – have fun storming the castle!

Source: Official site
