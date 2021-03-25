So, how did Magic Legends’ soft launch go?

PWE’s Magic Legends has been out in the wilds of soft launch open beta for two days now, so it’s time for a check-in. And you know the Community gif with Donald Glover and the pizza and the fire? Yeah, the Reddit looks about like that right now.
Multiple members of our own staff have been tinkering around in the game, finding it fun but riddled with technical issues – especially lag and optimization problems – that have soured the launch. Those issues are backed up by the community on Reddit, which is currently worrying itself to death over the game’s monetization, accusing Cryptic of market manipulation, debating whether the game is in launch or real beta, arguing that the IP has been wasted, and trying to see who can uninstall it the fastest.
On the monetization front, complaints zero in on the “discounted” bundle, the overt gambleboxes, the excessive amounts of money required, and the triple-dipping. Players are even calling the title cash grab – or worse, a gacha game. One thread further complains that it’s pay-to-win without the win. Of course, a lot of players coming from PWE’s other games probably expected this type of monetization model, so the performance and optimization issues might actually be more worrisome, as players point to FPS drops and lag problems. Players are also asking for EU servers to help solve some of the latency complaints.
All that said, it’s not all bad, and it’s probably best if you spend more time shoring up your game and not reading the subreddit or official forums at all if you don’t want it to ruin your enjoyment. Or just remember that whether or not it’s a “real” beta, it sure is performing like one, so waiting for the full PC launch later this year might be best for your sanity – and you wallet. Either way, stay tuned for our post-launch impressions next week.
Man I’m seeing so much negativity, the Day9 stuff or whatever was kinda hilarious and cringy at the same time. A 0-1/10? Naw dog. It’s not great by any means, but like, that’s just clickbait nonsense.
I’ve been kinda enjoying myself. It’s janky as hell right now with all kinds of performance/server issues, tons of rubberbanding and blocking and getting pushed around or running into walls that don’t exist. It also does a poor job of explaining like…a lot about the game.
The whole thing feels weird to me, like they had a few different teams working on the game and not really talking to each other much, and then they got together in the final stretch and tried to stitch everything together as best they could. There are some really neat ideas and things in there (really like the “hidden portals” you find via the audio pings and little visual target marker, that’s neat!), but most of it right now is overshadowed by the other issues it’s facing.
Perfect example: The card system integration. On its face, it’s super neat! I love how they integrated having mana and a “hand” and cards into combat, it works a lot better than I’d have ever guessed…but at the same time it’s also painfully underwhelming and lacks any depth, at least at earlier levels. It’s pretty much just, “Hit what’s off cooldown, and blow those extra minion summons so you can have a useful card in your hand when you fight the next dude.” which I’m fine with but feels like a disappointment given the potential for the tactical kinda play in actual MTG.
I’m kinda here for it so far, I feel like it has a meh initial/tutorial experience and it doesn’t immediately make it clear that the game isn’t (or doesn’t appear to be?) a loot grinder given how stingy it is with loot. But I enjoy the visuals, it runs well enough on my rig (it’d better, it’s still pretty new!), combat is fine enough, and when it’s not lagging it’s responsive. Won’t be putting anything down for it in the near future, but we’ll see how the game continues to shape up. May have hit a bit of a wall after the second zone (no breadcrumbs to the next quest chain?), but that’s for me to tinker around with this weekend.
On the MTX – honestly I’m well past caring about the class in the lockbox or the boosters that increase mission rewards/drops. It’s a PvE/coop game, not a competitive one, and if someone wants to drop extra cash for more currency or whatever then I don’t mind. At worst I get grouped with someone like this and they have such good gear they carry me, I can live with that. My position on P2W has softened considerably over the years as my emotional investment in games has considerably decreased.
I had some rubberbanding but other than that game performed well for me. So far it’s fun. At least fun enough to play for awhile.