Spellbreak is adding 5v5 point control mode, ranked match league, and 12 weeks of story quests in April 8 update

There’s a new chapter coming to the spell-shooting battle royale title Spellbreak, and this time it’s bringing a new mode that isn’t another variation on battle royale. Chapter 2: The Fracture is headlined with Dominion mode, a 5v5 point control battle where teams accrue points for keeping control of three different zones and taking down enemies. The mode also features NPC foes that can drop useful items, scrolls that can be found around the map, and a merchant that will trade Boons for gear.

The addition of this new mode also heralds the arrival of a ranked match league, where players can take on others in ranked Dominion matches, climb the leaderboard, and earn unique rewards. If you’d rather involve yourself in the lore of the game, the update will also have 12 weeks’ worth of story-driven quests that promise unique NPCs, in-game missions, and a slew of new cosmetic rewards. It’s all set to arrive to PC and console players on April 8th.



source: press release