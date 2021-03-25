Path of Exile will showcase its April 16 Ultimatum expansion and Path of Exile 2 in April 8 livestream

It’s almost time once more for another round of expansion hype for Path of Exile. Developer Grinding Gear Games has put out an announcement of an announcement in trailer form, confirming that the game’s soon to come Ultimatum expansion will be detailed in a livestream on April 8th. Players can look forward to new content reveals, a live Q&A with ZiggyD and Chris Wilson, and the Baeclast podcast featuring senior designer Rory Rackham, while the Ultimatum expansion itself will go live on April 16th on PC and April 21st on console.

Not only will this livestream provide a look at Ultimatum, but it will also feature a first look at Path of Exile 2, which readers will recall was first unveiled during ExileCon 2019. The stream will also feature Twitch Drops during the announcement broadcast and for all channels streaming POE until 12:00 a.m. EDT on April 9th.

For now, fans can check out the announcement trailer after the cut. Incidentally, if you want to refresh your memory on the ARPG’s sequel, make sure to check out our impressions piece from 2019.

