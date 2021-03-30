Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen begins selling NFT-minted artwork to fund development

You either believe that NFT-minted artwork is the wave of the future, a brick in an impossibly tall pyramid scheme, or techbros turning the idea of card collecting into an environmental hazard. Or perhaps you’re curious, in which case this Reddit thread does a pretty good job of explaining the scheme. However you feel about it, know that the money people of Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen appear to be dipping their toes into that pool.
Visionary Realms has decided to open up a storefront with artwork NFTs, starting off with three unique pieces of digital art for sale. The Twitter announcement promises that this NFT store will not feature any in-game items and all money raised will directly fund the MMORPG’s development.
Reaction to this announcement in the tweet’s replies appears to be mostly negative, with many replies stating that the NFT storefront is not a good look particularly since there are a number of concerns about how NFTs and crypto art are afffecting the environment. But one way or the other, the storefront is open.
these things are a plague…
Hmm, probably a good sign.
This is just Richard Garriott/SotA—lemme sell my blood, hair, and other body parts—level fundraising sad. Or that Long Island Tea company that changed its name to Long Island Blockchain to try to get money.
It’s far worse. This harms the climate AND makes it harder to get gaming equipment.
The most positive thing I can say about NFT is that it’s a borderline scam.
Bleh , if it was a painting on canvas — I’m all down for that, but some pixels, pass. For the sake of Brad, I hope this game happens, but jeez I personally don’t think this is the way to go about funding.
Plus didn’t they say they had a few investors? In any case the king of all crowd funding schemes is Richard Garriot, I’ll never forget those dancing videos, selling toe clippings and nose hairs . . . . for Shroud of the Avatar.
I mean, if these current bids are any indication, they stand to gain HUNDREDS of dollars from these sales.
If anything this NFT sale is going to backfire gloriously as it reveals their support base is weaker than perceived. Someone like me who has been excited about some of the systems and design around Pantheon now looks at it and goes,”Oh. It’s probably never going to come out, is it?”