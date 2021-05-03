SoulWorker is returning to the west thanks to a May 13 global launch by the original devs

While the end of last month saw SoulWorker sunsetted in the west by Gameforge, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the game’s fortunes in our part of the globe are over. As we noted in that report, the original Korean developer Lion Games had announced plans to self-publish the title for NA and EU players, and now we have an official date for those plans.

The game will make its global launch on Thursday, May 13th, after a maintenance period that date, barring any “internal issues” that might delay things. When SoulWorker does arrive globally, Lion Games promises there will be a number of events going on in-game to celebrate, as well as a new global Twitter account in English to support players of the game.

“Thank you to all international SoulWorker users who have waited for our global services,” closes the announcement. “We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service we are capable of.”