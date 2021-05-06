World of Warcraft forbids mirroring tools, but multiboxing is still OK

While multiboxing is technically still allowed in World of Warcraft, it’s going to be a lot more difficult to pull it off due to an expanded policy against using mirroring software.

Wowhead noted that Blizzard further expanded its prohibition against such software and hardware this week to head off mirroring that “disturbs the gameplay experience” for single-account users. It put out this warning so that those who are now in violation of the EULA will cease and desist before action is taken against their account.

“We will now additionally prohibit the use of all software and hardware mechanisms to mirror commands to multiple World of Warcraft accounts at the same time, or to automate or streamline multi-boxing in any way,” the studio posted. “Players found to be in violation of this policy are subject to account actions. These actions can include warnings, account suspensions and, if necessary, permanent closure of the player’s World of Warcraft account(s), as activities which effectively replicate automated gameplay are contrary to the terms and conditions of the Blizzard End-User License Agreement (EULA).”

As one player explained the nuance here: “If you want to have multiple instances of WoW open on different accounts, that has always been allowed provided you perform each action manually. Automated multiboxing is now truly dead and gone which means most will stop doing it.”