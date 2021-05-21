Black Desert announces digital Heidel Ball convention for June 19

“During the 2021 Heidel Ball, not only we will announce the current development progress and updated info about the unreleased content announced at the 2020 Calphe:ON Ball, but it will also be where the Black Desert Studio announces new content that are currently in development,” Pearl Abyss says. “On top of all this, we’re also prepping a Keyword Talk where the developers will directly answer some of your questions, a Surprise Event with tons of rewards, and various other presentations for our Adventurers to enjoy, so please stay tuned!”

Black Desert’s gearing up for a summer convention of its own as Pearl Abyss announced this morning the return of Heidel Ball . As in 2020, the 2021 version will be entirely online, which ensures everyone can actually watch the whole shebang.

Block off June 19th, folks.

Meanwhile, the BDO team has posted a recap of the Arena of Arsha: Best-in-Class Championship esports event that came to a close last weekend. Our own BDO columnist Carlo posted his thoughts on the surprisingly popular championship yesterday, but even if you don’t dig esports, you should check out the post, as it includes two coupon codes for everyone to use through the end of the month: CHAM-PION-OFEU-WHOO and WHOW-ILLB-ENAC-HAMP.