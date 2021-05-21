Dual Universe adds optimization updates as the first part of the incremental patch 0.25 rollout

Dual Universe does its release patching a little bit differently than most MMOs. It doesn’t unleash one large update and then iterate or adjust it as things go; it puts out updates in smaller pieces bit by bit. So it will be with the start of the patch 02.5 update process, which has introduced a couple of optimization improvements as the first of several planned feature releases.

Specifically, voxel compression has been added in an effort to improve how voxels are stored server-side and optimize player bandwidth usage going forward, and improvements have been made to construct LOD, loading in lower resolution versions of constructs when they’re viewed at a long distance to help improve frame rates and loading times. Additional features will be released incrementally, with more details coming soon. For now, that means a set of easy-to-read patch notes.