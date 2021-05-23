Allods Online adds the Suslanger zone, increases the level cap

We know that there are still some strong fans of Allods Online in our readership, and so we hope that it makes them happy to receive a huge content update from the long-running MMORPG. Update 12.0 landed this past week, bringing with it a level cap increase to 95, an overhaul of the artifact system, and a new zone called Suslanger.
“Suslanger is an ancient allod where Nezeb once began his journey, which led him to the building of the Empire,” the devs wrote. “Then for many years it became the backyard of Khadagan, where nothing happened, life went on as usual. The technological revolution that began in the Empire barely touched this place. Only recently did it change, with the opening of the Dune pioneer camp and the sanatorium, which became world-famous health resorts.”
With the desert zone comes a new storyline, faction, Storm event, and even a way for low-level characters to jump into the fun with their own activities.
Allods is also holding a Lucky Moment Marathon this weekend for MyGames’ anniversary.
Is this unexpected? I had no idea Allods was still getting updates like this. Super cool for those who play. If it weren’t for Classic, I’d join back up, as continued development is usually a good sign.
Allods has a good following in Russia, so that’s one of the reasons it continues development.
I can’t recommend this game for anyone. It’s one of my favourite WoW clones but it has been completely destroyed by P2W. And not the kind of P2W we yell at ESO and WoW. REAL P2W. This game has one of the worst paywalls i’ve ever seen.
A good example was when i was a player, they had cut down xp gains by like 30% for levels 20+ and then started selling XP Scrolls. It also sells rubies to make your builds more powerful, you need to buy stuff to increase your prayer’s levels. To become “casually geared” to be part of Raids, it’ll take you years.
The only way to avoid P2W is to join their P2P server. Which doesn’t break the 100 players ever. And, well, i wouldn’t ever give my money to a company that allows their game to get to that point.
Allods is the kind of game that needs and craves for a x1 Pserver ran by good people.
You sound like cheated spouse who cant let go.
Move on.
Tinder is your friend.