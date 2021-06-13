PSO2 New Genesis wrestles with server lag and unhappy players post-launch

So, how has your time in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis been? Personally speaking, I’ve enjoyed myself quite a bit but also have experienced a great deal of lag, which is certainly the case for a large number of players.

The game recently went through some unscheduled downtime in order to address server lag, though it would appear that some players’ experiences have not improved after the update. The devs put out a follow-up post assuring players that work continues to be done and asking for patience.

“We have confirmed that some of these instances have been improved by these measures, however we have also confirmed that some instances still remain where operations become heavy. We will continue to investigate and take measures towards improvement. We ask for your continued patience while we work to improve these instances. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

As one would expect, there’s plenty of agitated posters in the game’s subreddit, with the usual assortment of grumpy memes, a couple of lag demonstrations, and fans either expressing their dismay or calling on others to not be apologists for Sega. “The fact is, if they actually delayed this game to release until much later, say at the very least two months from now, we wouldn’t be having most of these complaints. It was rushed out,” reads one such post.

We've recently updated and published several articles addressing lag and other issues players are experiencing in PSO2:NGS. 💫 Keep up with what's new in Halpha at our recently launched website! We're always listening, so please keep sharing with us! 🔗: https://t.co/Xs12gC4dIt pic.twitter.com/zfQM68IkZU — Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Global (@play_pso2) June 12, 2021